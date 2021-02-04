Winter Park cancels street festivals for February and March

Downtown Winter Park has canceled its weekend festivities for February and March.

The Chamber of Commerce has hosted socially distant weekends for the past four months to provide outdoor dining options, but leaders decided to cancel the events because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"The purpose of these weekends was to provide ample space for safe, socially-distant expanded outdoor dining and sidewalk-sale shopping opportunities," said Winter Park spokesperson Clarissa Howard.

After feedback received from merchants was reviewed by the Economic Recovery Task Force, the city decided to pause the festivities

The Task Force will re-evaluate the decision during their April 6 meeting on whether to resume the road closures in April and May.