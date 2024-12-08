Winter Park business owner vows to rebuild after fire

There isn’t much left of Randy Turbin's cabinetry business. "Yesterday, around 5:30 in the morning I got the first phone call. Just before I was heading in anyway. They told me the building's on fire," Turbin said.

Turbin owned and ran T-Square Custom Cabinetry from the Winter Park shop for more than twenty years. "Coming down Goldenrod, I saw nothing but fire engines. It was a shock," he recalled.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the devastating fire, but Turbin said the building was a total loss. "This is the shop. There's nothing, nothing salvageable in here."

Turbin said he currently has about 25 clients. He planned to move operations to a smaller building behind his burned-out workspace to continue his orders. "I do everything. Mostly residential, insurance work, I do restaurants, hotels, everything."

The state Fire Marshal's office was investigating how the fire started. Despite the setback, Turbin pledged to rebuild. "This is my world," he said, "30 years, my guys worked me so many years, all of them, and we'll rebuild. There's no question I'll rebuild."