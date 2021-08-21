Winter Park asks residents to conserve water due to COVID surge

article

The City of Winter Park Water & Wastewater Utilities Department is joining the City of Orlando and Orlando Utilities Commission by asking its customers to conserve water temporarily.

Officials say the conservation efforts should last for at least two to three weeks.

"The city is urging customers to reduce water usage by not washing cars and to delay the use of pressure washers," the city said in a press release on Saturday. "In addition, customers that use potable water for irrigation are requested to minimize the frequency of watering their lawns."

The City of Orlando recently made the same plea to residents.

The urgency is due to the shortage of liquid oxygen being experienced by the surge of COVID-19 treatments.

OUC treats the city's water with liquid oxygen and supplies that ordinarily go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus.

If enough water is not conserved during this critical time, system-wide boil water alerts may need to be issued.

The department serves approximately 25,000 customers.

"The ripple effects of this pandemic are real and impacting so many unexpected elements of our lives. The city encourages all of those that are eligible to become vaccinated, continue wearing face coverings when in public indoor spaces, keep a safe social distance, and now please conserve water for a short period of time," encouraged City Manager Randy Knight. "This is one more way we can individually do our part to help our entire community emerge from this pandemic."

