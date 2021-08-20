OUC wants residents to limit water consumption due to COVID-19 impacts

article

The City of Orlando is asking residents to reduce water consumption due to COVID-19.

On Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) held a news conference and said the liquid oxygen used to treat water is being diverted to hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Officials said they believe if water consumption doesn't change, water treatment could hit a critical point in a week.

If that happens, it could mean a possible boil water notice could be put in place.

To learn more, visit OUC's website.

