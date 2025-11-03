Winter Haven officer expected to 'fully recover' following serious crash, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven police officer who was injured in a Nov. 2 crash is expected to fully recover, Winter Haven police said Monday.
Winter Haven officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 2.
What we know:
A Winter Haven officer was transported to Lakeland Regional Health after his vehicle was hit by another driver on Nov. 2.
The officer was responding to a suspected armed disturbance emergency around 2:20 a.m. when a driver – traveling at a high speed, the Florida Highway Patrol said – entered the intersection of Cypress Garden Boulevard and 1st Street South and hit the marked police vehicle on the driver's side, FHP said.
The officer and the 21-year-old driver were both injured, officials said.
What we don't know:
The identity of the officer and the other driver have not been released at this time. Their injuries are not known.
What's next:
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced by Florida Highway Police and the Winter Haven Police Department.