Winter Haven officer expected to 'fully recover' following serious crash, police say

A Winter Haven police officer who was injured in a Nov. 2 crash is expected to fully recover, Winter Haven police said Monday.

Winter Haven officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 2.

What we know:

A Winter Haven officer was transported to Lakeland Regional Health after his vehicle was hit by another driver on Nov. 2.

The officer was responding to a suspected armed disturbance emergency around 2:20 a.m. when a driver – traveling at a high speed, the Florida Highway Patrol said – entered the intersection of Cypress Garden Boulevard and 1st Street South and hit the marked police vehicle on the driver's side, FHP said.

The officer and the 21-year-old driver were both injured, officials said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the officer and the other driver have not been released at this time. Their injuries are not known.

What's next:

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.