Winter Haven officer expected to 'fully recover' following serious crash, police say

By
Published  November 3, 2025 12:00pm EST
Polk County News
The Brief

    • A Winter Haven officer who was hospitalized following a Nov. 2 vehicle crash is expected to fully recover, police say.
    • The officer was hit by a driver when responding to a call.
    • The driver who hit the officer was also hospitalized for their injuries.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven police officer who was injured in a Nov. 2 crash is expected to fully recover, Winter Haven police said Monday. 

Winter Haven officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 2. 

What we know:

A Winter Haven officer was transported to Lakeland Regional Health after his vehicle was hit by another driver on Nov. 2. 

The officer was responding to a suspected armed disturbance emergency around 2:20 a.m. when a driver – traveling at a high speed, the Florida Highway Patrol said – entered the intersection of Cypress Garden Boulevard and 1st Street South and hit the marked police vehicle on the driver's side, FHP said. 

The officer and the 21-year-old driver were both injured, officials said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the officer and the other driver have not been released at this time. Their injuries are not known. 

What's next:

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. 

The Source: Information in this story was sourced by Florida Highway Police and the Winter Haven Police Department. 

