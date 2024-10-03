Winter Garden Garden Theatre suddenly closes, cites 'financial challenges'

The historic Garden Theatre in downtown Winter Garden has permanently closed, according to a notice on its website.

It was originally built in 1935 as a single-screen movie theater, the website said. It was constructed in a Mediterranean Revival style and the inside was designed like a Spanish courtyard featuring two "Romeo and Juliet-style balconies on either side.

It went through several renovations before closing in 1963, the website said. In 2008, the theater reopened after undergoing a major renovation.

Several community plays, musicals, and other productions have been held at the theater over the last 16 years.

Here is The Garden Theatre's full statement posted to its website:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Garden Theatre, Inc. due to financial challenges that have proven insurmountable. Despite our best efforts to continue providing a space for creativity, community, and the performing arts, we can no longer sustain the operational costs and demands necessary to keep our doors open.



Since 2008, Garden Theatre has been a haven for artists, performers, and audiences alike. We have been proud to nurture local talent, bring stories to life, and foster connections through the power of live theatre. It goes without saying that the performing arts contribute greatly to a community’s quality of life. Unfortunately, rising costs and the challenges of recent times, including significant state budget cuts, have deeply impacted our ability to secure the funding required to maintain our mission.



Garden Theatre has been a major part of the West Orange community for 16 years. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years—our audiences, donors, volunteers, and artists. Your dedication and passion have been the heartbeat of this theatre, and we are honored to have been part of this community for so very long.



While our final curtain has drawn, the memories, friendships, and artistic achievements we’ve shared will live on.

Thank you for being part of our story and for allowing Garden Theatre to be part of yours.



With deep gratitude,



The Garden Theatre