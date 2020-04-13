Winter Garden man delivers face shields to healthcare workers

article

A Winter Garden man made some much needed donations to healthcare workers on Monda.

Barry Maxwell dropped off faceshields to both AdventHealth and Orlando Health hospitals. He’s been working with several others in the community with 3-D printers, to create the faceshields. So far he’s donated nearly 1,400 face coverings since we talked to him over two weeks ago.

"The fact that we have to help large organizations like Advent Health and Orlando Health says a lot about the state of how things are right now. On top of getting requests from all the facilities and nursing homes."

Barry says many are donatating materials and money to help create the faceshields. People interested in helping should visit https://wgfaceshields.com/.