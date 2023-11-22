Expand / Collapse search

Winning Florida lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Central Florida 7-Eleven

By Dani Medina
Lottery
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A winning PICK 5 ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Central Florida this week!

The Florida Lottery announced that someone in $50,000 picked the right numbers in Tuesday's PICK 5 drawing. They purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Mount Dora. 

Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date. 