Winning Florida lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Central Florida 7-Eleven
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A winning PICK 5 ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Central Florida this week!
The Florida Lottery announced that someone in $50,000 picked the right numbers in Tuesday's PICK 5 drawing. They purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Mount Dora.
Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.