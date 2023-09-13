Winning Florida lottery ticket worth over $42,000 set to expire this week

Are you the lucky winner?

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $42, 631.20 is set to expire, according to the Florida Lottery.

The quick-pick ticket was sold at a Winn-Dixie store located at 5690 Bayshore Road in North Ft. Myers.

The winning numbers from the March 20 drawing were 5, 6, 19,23 and 28.

The lucky lottery player has until Saturday, Sept. 16 at midnight to claim it.