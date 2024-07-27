Winning $2 million lottery ticket just sold at Florida Publix
article
FLORIDA - A winning $2 million lottery ticket was just sold at a Florida Publix.
The ticket was for the Jackpot Triple Play with Combo game, which had its winning numbers drawn on Friday.
The lucky numbers were 3, 9, 16, 29, 39, and 44.
The ticket was sold at a Publix located at 3700 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.
The last winning $2 million ticket for this game was sold back in April at a 7-Eleven in Indian Shores, Florida.