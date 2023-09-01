Check your lottery tickets! A store in Central Florida sold a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $123,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers sleeting in the Aug. 31 evening draw were 9, 13, 18, 22, and 28.

The single ticket was sold at the Chevron Food Mart located at 1644 Providence Boulevard in Deltona, Florida.

The prize: $123,862.05.

The lucky winner can claim their prize in person at any Lottery district office.