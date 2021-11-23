Winn-Dixie limiting purchases of this Thanksgiving dinner staple

article

As Central Florida residents make their shopping lists for Thanksgiving dinner, two Florida-based grocery stores are limiting certain items ahead of the holiday.

Publix had announced that it would be limiting several products to just two per shopper. The Florida-based grocery chain said that the decision came "due to ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand."

Some items on Publix list are Thanksgiving staples and some are not:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices (Capri Sun)

Canned cat food (Variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food

Now, Winn-Dixie says it is limiting the number of turkeys customers can buy to just one.

Meredith Hurley, director of public relations and community for Southeastern Grocers which owns Winn-Dixie, told the Orlando Sentinel that while it is not limiting other holiday food items, the grocery chain is asking that customers only purchase what they need for their families.

