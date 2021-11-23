Two cold fronts to send winter chill through Florida before and after Thanksgiving

Despite full, bright Central Florida sunshine, high temperatures on Tuesday remained in the 60s across the region.

Temperatures continue to plunge into the overnight hours with lows reaching into the 30s in North Central Florida and 40s and 50s for Orlando and Central Florida.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for several northern counties including Dixie and Gilchrist.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Winds will ease up by Thanksgiving Thursday and temps will warm up a bit. Skies will trend mixed with sun mingling with ocean-blown clouds. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will cash in around the low-mid 70s.

We're already tracking the next big thing! Another cold front has emerged in the western states and will begin moving in our direction over the next few days. This cooling system will sweep through on Friday, bringing another shot of chilly air to Florida.

Longer range forecast models are keeping things mainly dry during the frontal passage. Temperatures will fall on Friday night into Saturday morning and stay down through next Monday. Tis' the season!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.