Windermere mom goes viral in TikTok video

A Windermere mom has become a viral sensation online after using a megaphone to let her neighbors know she misses them.

When Tracie Evans first used a megaphone the other day, more than 2.4 million people heard her message after going viral with a TikTok video.

"I just want you to know that I miss you and I love you. And I can’t wait for this [expletive]-show to be over. so that I can touch people, drink with people and have the best life ever. Miss you too Tracie!"

Tracie says, she really likes her Windermere neighbors, but knew she couldn’t step off her property.

"Became emotional that I just couldn’t run across and say, 'Oh My God, I’m so happy to see you.' I knew that I couldn’t. It all just came out I think. They were laughing a lot and it was just a moment. It wasn’t planned."

It happened after a drive along Easter Parade. Tracie never realized she’d be the main attraction.

"Total shock, because I had no idea it was being posted."

That’s until her daughters told her, "Hey mom did you know you’re on TikTok? So it was a shock. And a really pleasant one."

She says she hasn’t been out in a month and hopes others are listening to the stay at home order as well.

"Orlando please stay home so we can all go out soon!"

Tracie says she only joined TikTok three days ago. She looks forward to more laughs in the future.