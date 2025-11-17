Windermere mega-mansion hits market for $5.5 million

The Brief Windermere mansion listed for $5.5 million with nearly 7,000 square feet of space. Amenities include a two-story closet, six-car garage, wine room and resort-style pool. Home features imported materials and extensive entertainment spaces.



A newly built luxury home in a gated Windermere community is listed for $5.5 million, offering nearly 7,000 square feet of modern design and high-end amenities, including a resort-style pool, a six-car garage and a two-story closet.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home at 1003 Down Reserve Court features custom stonework imported from Italy, an oversized garage designed for boats or car lifts, and a temperature-controlled wine room that holds up to 600 bottles.

A hidden safe room sits behind a mirror in the primary closet, which includes LED lighting, built-ins and a double-story layout.

Designed with entertainers in mind, the home includes an indoor-outdoor entertainment room, a bar with a Sub-Zero fridge, a theater room and a backyard with a negative-edge spa and an acrylic pool panel.

Designer Marie Sanchez said the home’s high ceilings and open view of the pool were crafted to showcase Florida living.

Furniture can be negotiated as part of the sale. You can see the listing on the Wendy Morris Realty website.