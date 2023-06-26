Win big by lessening the numbers of an invasive species in the Florida

Gather your gear, and prepare to wrangle this invasive species as the 2023 Florida Python Challenge is right around the corner.

With tens of thousands of non-native Burmese pythons in Florida, there is a need to extract as many as possible from the ecosystem, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Read below for more information about this completion and to learn more about this invasive species.

What is the python challenge? Why do we have it?

The Florida Python Challenge is a 10-day competition that gives prizes to the top competitors that catch the most Burmese pythons within the seven commission-managed lands in south Florida. This event is held yearly in order to bring public awareness to the danger these pythons are to the Florida ecosystem.

RELATED STORIES

Killer whales are attacking, sinking boats and scientists are unsure why

Florida alligator poachers facing third-degree felony, FWC says

Florida deputies save distressed manatee by holding its head up for 2 hours

What are Burmese pythons? Why are they a problem?

Burmese pythons are large, nonvenomous constrictor snakes that are adaptable to a wide variety of habitats, such as grasslands, swamps, marshes, and more. In the Florida ecosystem they are considered an invasive species as they shift the Everglades food-chain.

These pythons are a problem because now native species have to compete for food, habitats, and space. Burmese pythons also prey on "imperiled species" or endangered species such as wood storks, Key Largo woodrats, and limpkins. They also prey on large animals like deer, alligators, and wildcats.

These pythons can lay up to 107 eggs, which makes it hard to control their population. Their skin pattern blends in well with the environment, so it's harder for humans to catch them and difficult for other animals to prey or evade them.

When is it? What are the dates it runs?

The competition is from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Competitors are only allowed to bring pythons back from the seven commission-managed lands in south Florida.

What can you win? What are the prizes?

The top prize is $10,000 for the person that catches the most pythons, and the second overall top prize is $7,500. Plus, there are three categories with another three levels of prizes within them. Here's a breakdown of those categories.

Military Category

Most Pythons Military Prize - $2,500

Most Pythons Military Runner-Up - $1,500

Longest Python Military Prize - $1,000

Professional Category

Most Pythons Professional Category - $2,500

Most Pythons Professional Category Runner-Up - $1,500

Longest Python Professional Category - $1,000

Novice Category

Most Pythons Novice Category - $2,500

Most Pythons Novice Category Runner-Up - $1,500

Longest Python Novice Category - $1,000

What are the rules?

There are several rules when trying to catch these pythons during this competition. It is important and required that competitors read through these rules for their safety and the safety of native species.

Here are 10 instances that will get you disqualified from the competition, according to the Florida Python Challenge website.

Submit false information on your registration. Submit a python that has been collected outside the competition locations or dates of the competition. Collect and/or submit a native Florida snake. Are found to have damaged, destroyed or removed eggs of a native species. Submit a python originally possessed as a pet. Submit a python originally possessed for commercial use or exhibition. Are found to have inhumanely killed a snake. Are found to have kept any live snake. Post inhumane photos or videos or otherwise inappropriate videos or photos related to the Florida Python Challenge® on social media or traditional media outlets. Are found to have used live pythons for any type of public or private exhibition without appropriate permit(s).

There is also a mandatory free training that all participants have to complete, and pass the quiz with an 85% or better before registering.

To participate in this challenge, participants must register and pay the $25 non-refundable fee.