FHP: Teen on electric scooter seriously injured in crash

A 14-year-old riding an electric scooter was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on Moss Park Road and Savannah Pines Drive just after 4pm.

An FHP spokesperson says the teen was riding on eastbound Moss Park Road when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 35-year-old Panama City Beach man.



The teen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.



The driver remained at the scene.



The eastbound lanes of Moss Park Road were blocked for some time as troopers conducted their investigation, according to the spokesperson.



