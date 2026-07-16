Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Florida cases up to 106; county-by-county breakdown

More than 100 cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida since the beginning of the year, more than half of those cases during the months of June and July, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The CDC is tracking hundreds of cases spanning more than 30 states, including Florida. The intestinal infection is caused by a parasite linked to contaminated water or food. While rarely deadly, it is known to cause watery, frequent, and sometimes explosive diarrhea.

Cyclosporiasis cases reported in Florida: Month by Month

Here is a look at Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida reported in 2026 – and the month the cases were reported.

January: 4

February: 2

March: 1

April: 3

May: 2

June: 42

July: 52

Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida: County by County

A total of 106 confirmed or suspected cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida since Jan. 1, 2026 through July 11, 2026. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of those cases.

Alachua: 2

Bay: 1

Brevard: 1

Broward: 7

Collier: 2

Columbia: 1

Duval: 4

Escambia: 1

Flagler: 2

Gadsden: 1

Highlands: 2

Hillsborough: 3

Lake: 4

Lee: 16

Manatee: 1

Martin: 1

Miami-Dade: 20

Monroe: 1

Okaloosa: 2

Orange: 4

Osceola: 4

Palm Beach: 3

Pasco: 1

Pinellas: 3

Polk: 4

Seminole: 5

St. Johns: 3

St. Lucie: 2

Sumter: 3

Volusia: 2

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by the parasite Cyclospora, which impacts the GI tract and can cause frequent, watery, and/or explosive bowel movements.

It is usually not life-threatening, according to the CDC.

How do you get it? How does it spread?

It's typically spread by drinking water or food contaminated with poop, the CDC said. Previous outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to fresh fruits and/or vegetables, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, it typically takes between 7–14 days (or 1–2 weeks) to begin feeling impacts after being infected. Because of that, the CDC said person-to-person transmission is unlikely.

The Florida Department of Health said reports of Cyclosporiasis usually increase in the summer, between May and September.

How do you prevent Cyclosporiasis?

Avoid drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food, and follow guidelines to properly clean, prepare, and store foods, like fresh fruits and vegetables.

What caused the outbreaks?

So far, the CDC said several states are investigating "clusters" of Cyclosporiasis. However, no one has linked the most recent outbreaks to a specific food, supplier, or manufacturer.