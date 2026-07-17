Man dies after 'cardiac emergency' on Disney World's It's a Small World ride: State report

The Brief A 54-year-old man with a pre-existing condition died after having a "cardiac emergency" on it's a small world at Magic Kingdom, according to a quarterly report released by the state. The report lists injuries and illnesses reported by Florida's major theme parks each quarter. Other incidents included a 75-year-old woman falling and hitting her head while leaving Space Mountain and a 17-year-old girl passing out on Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure.



A 54-year-old man with a pre-existing condition died after riding It's a Small World at Disney World, according to the state's latest quarterly report on theme park injuries and illnesses.

The man had a cardiac emergency on April 24 while on the Disney World attraction, the report said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The man was not identified in the report.

The incident is one of several injuries and illnesses included in the report released this week by the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

The latest report lists incidents at the parks from April to July. Both Disney World and Universal Orlando reported incidents. SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland Florida did not report any incidents in the quarter.

Disney World reported 5 incidents at its parks

According to the report, Disney World reported five incidents at its parks, with most of them happening at Magic Kingdom.

On May 5, a 75-year-old woman fell and hit her head while leaving Space Mountain. Later that month, a 44-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had back pain while riding Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

One incident was reported at Epcot. A 74-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had nausea and vomited after riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on May 12.

A 4-year-old woman hit her head while riding Snow Stormers at Disney's Blizzard Beach water park on April 6. The woman, according to the report, had a laceration.

4 incidents reported at Universal Orlando

The report also listed four incidents at Universal Orlando.

Two of the incidents happened at Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure. A 17-year-old girl passed out while riding the high-speed coaster on May 3, and on May 25, a 53-year-old man with a pre-existing condition, had "weakness and shortness of breath" after riding.

A 54-year-old woman had chest pains after experiencing TeAwa The Fearless River, a whitewater ride at Universal's Volcano Bay water park, on May 17.

On June 17, a 20-year-old woman had weakness and lightheadedness after riding Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment at Epic Universe.

Theme park injury report

Florida's major theme parks are required to self-report visitors' injuries or illnesses on rides that require at least a 24-hour hospital stay.

The report only includes limited details such as date of incident, name of park and attraction, age/sex of visitor and a brief description of the injury or illness.

By the numbers:

The number of incidents reported at the theme parks so far in 2026:

1st quarter (January - March)

Disney World: 2

Universal Orlando: 8

SeaWorld Orlando: 2

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: None

Legoland Florida: None

2nd quarter (April - July)

Disney World: 5

Universal Orlando: 4

SeaWorld Orlando: None

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: None

Legoland Florida: None