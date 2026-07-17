Kitten thrown from moving car into traffic in Melbourne

The Brief A kitten was thrown into traffic from a moving vehicle in Melbourne. The animal is now in the care of Kitten Angel Rescue. Rescuers are seeing these cases more often and urging people to report the alleged abuse to law enforcement.



A helpless kitten is lucky to be alive after being thrown from a moving vehicle into oncoming traffic on the Space Coast.

The heartless act unfolded at a busy Melbourne intersection, sparking an intense, days-long search by local volunteers determined to bring the injured animal to safety.

Thrown into traffic

What we know:

The shocking incident occurred at the intersection of Aurora Road and Wickham Road in Melbourne. An alert driver witnessed the kitten being tossed directly out of a vehicle's window into the middle of traffic and immediately took to social media.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The impact with the asphalt left the young cat with painful injuries. She lost her whiskers upon hitting the pavement, suffered severe road rash beneath her fur and is currently struggling to put weight on her front paw.

What we don't know:

The person who threw a kitten from a moving vehicle remains unidentified, and local authorities are still investigating.

Rescuer's response

What they're saying:

After receiving the report on Sunday, volunteers with Kitten Angel Rescue rushed to the scene. The rescue team battled severe storms and searched the area for hours, refusing to give up on the animal.

Their persistence paid off on Monday night when the injured, hungry kitten finally emerged from hiding, visibly limping.

"It’s just so wonderful that she is going to be safe, and I’m just so happy, and she is the sweetest little baby," said Karissa Murdock, a volunteer with Kitten Angel Rescue.

Troubling trend

Tragically, this isn't an isolated incident. According to the rescue's leadership, it points to a deeply unsettling pattern of animal cruelty in the area.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"It’s just such a shame that somebody can feel that they can do something evil like that. It’s so disturbing," said Nina Verruso, founder of Kitten Angel Rescue.

This marks the second cat Verruso has recently had to rescue under similar, horrifying circumstances. Just weeks prior, another cat was tossed out of a moving car window, falling into a nearby storm drain. That cat cried for days before rescuers were finally able to pull it to safety.

In light of these incidents, Kitten Angel Rescue is urging the public to be vigilant. If you ever witness someone abandoning or throwing an animal from a vehicle, call the police immediately. Rescuers advise taking note of your exact location, the color and make of the car, and the license plate number if possible.

What's next:

While this resilient little kitten still needs a significant amount of love, medical care and time to heal before she will be ready for a forever home, the community can still support the rescue's mission this weekend.

Kitten Angel Rescue is hosting an adoption event this Saturday.

When: Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: 1586 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL

To learn more about the adoption process or to fill out an application ahead of time, visit the Kitten Angel Rescue Facebook page.