Wildfire sparks in Clermont on Thursday afternoon, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A wildfire has sparked in Clermont on Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service.
The fire is off Laguna Road in Clermont. The fire spans 50 acres and is 50% controlled, fire crews said.
Officials are urging residents to stay clear of the area.
SKYFOX flew over Clermont on Thursday afternoon where crews are battling a wildfire off Laguna Road.
There are structures in danger in the area of Laguna Road and John's Lake Road.
This is a developing story.