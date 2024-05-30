Expand / Collapse search

Wildfire sparks in Clermont on Thursday afternoon, officials say

By Dani Medina
Published  May 30, 2024 3:43pm EDT
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando

Wildfire in Clermont threatens structures

Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire in Clermont that is threatening structures.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A wildfire has sparked in Clermont on Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service. 

The fire is off Laguna Road in Clermont. The fire spans 50 acres and is 50% controlled, fire crews said. 

Officials are urging residents to stay clear of the area. 

Image 1 of 5

SKYFOX flew over Clermont on Thursday afternoon where crews are battling a wildfire off Laguna Road. 

There are structures in danger in the area of Laguna Road and John's Lake Road. 

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 