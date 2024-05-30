Wildfire sparks in Clermont on Thursday afternoon, officials say

A wildfire has sparked in Clermont on Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire is off Laguna Road in Clermont. The fire spans 50 acres and is 50% controlled, fire crews said.

Officials are urging residents to stay clear of the area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ SKYFOX flew over Clermont on Thursday afternoon where crews are battling a wildfire off Laguna Road.

There are structures in danger in the area of Laguna Road and John's Lake Road.

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story.