Wildfire risk: Fire weather watches, warnings in effect for parts of Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 79 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast low: 58 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Gusty winds from the North-Northeast will fill in today as high pressure sets up across the region. While this breeze will create a gorgeous, comfortable day overall, it brings a couple of hazards as well. Small craft advisories are up across the coastal waters with seas in excess of 7-feet offshore. This will likely be the case for the remainder of the week. Wildfires are also of concern. Low relative humidity, dry soils and gusty winds can spread fires quickly, outdoor burning is NOT RECOMMENDED, just say NO!

"If any wildfires were to spark up, they could spread very rapidly today," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Red flag warnings are up for Polk, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

Watches are in effect around Orlando, through northwestern Volusia and Lake County.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Picture perfect at the theme parks today. Comfy highs in the upper 70s, breezy and sunny

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks decent locally. It will be quite windy but, the sun will be on our side. Surf will build rapidly today as increasing ocean swell and gusty breezes combine forces. Rip currents will be an issue especially as tides drop out low. Tides will fall after 12pm at all area beaches.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Great weather holds for the region through and into the weekend. Highs will gradually head back into the 80s, Easterly breezes will continue.

