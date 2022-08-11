Wife of Florida man shot on SR-408 demands answers in search for husband's killer

It has been one month since a man was shot and killed on State Road 408 in Orlando. The family of 46-year-old Tremain Hepburn gathered at his memorial on Thursday, frustrated with the Orlando Police Department.

"We need to know like they’re working or not. I don’t feel like they’re working on our case," said Germaine Kates Hepburn, Tremain's widow. She tells FOX 35 News that Orlando police detectives have not released any updates or offered a reward.

Investigators said Hepburn was shot while driving his red pickup along SR 408, then crashed into a tree.

"Very frustrating. It’s upsetting. It just gives you mixed emotions all the time, like it’s never gonna get solved."

Hepburn’s best friend Ed Green said police have not returned his calls. "You hear nothing from them, that’s heartbreaking."

It was in mid-July when Hepburn was on his way home after recovering his car which was stolen. That’s when the shooting occurred.

"I don’t think it’s a coincidence," Germaine Hepburn said.

Tremain Hepburn (left) was fatally shot along State Road 408 near Bumby Ave. authorities say. the deadly shooting happened on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Tremain Hepburn was fatally shot along State Road 408 near Bumby Ave. authorities say. the deadly shooting happened on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Orlando police will not say if he was targeted, but they tell FOX 35 they continue to investigate and can’t release any information.

"One piece of the puzzle may solve a homicide and that’s all we’re asking for. You can be anonymous, you can be eligible for a reward."

Crimeline Director Barb Bergin said up to $5,000 is offered in any homicide, including this one.

"I would encourage anybody who’s paying attention to us talk, if you saw anything, know anything about that day. You should please call."

"I don’t think nobody’s in the mood to celebrate."

The couple’s 6-year-old son Cameron spends his birthday at the memorial, missing his dad. Hepburn was the father of five children, as well as a grandfather.

"My kids are fatherless now."

If you have any information regarding the shooting on the 408 back in mid-July call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.