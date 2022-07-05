Why did the Orlando 4th of July fireworks show not start on time at Lake Eola Park?

article

Before chaos broke out at the City of Orlando's annual Fourth of July fireworks show over a noise believed to be gunshots Monday night, many residents were patiently waiting at Lake Eola Park for the show to begin. Fireworks were set to light up the skies downtown between 9:10 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., but the show was delayed for several minutes, before finally getting underway around 9:40 p.m.

What caused the delay in the Orlando fireworks show?

A spokesperson for the City of Orlando told FOX 35 News in a statement that the city had to switch fireworks vendors at the last minute. The previous vendor, Expshows, reportedly notified the city on Sunday, June 26, that it would not be able to execute the contract due to product availability.

"The new vendor had only about a week to plan, and did experience some staffing and equipment issues which caused minor delays in the execution and production of the show last night," a city spokesperson said.

About ten minutes into the fireworks show, a noise believed to be gunshots sent hundreds of panicked people running for cover. After several confusing minutes, the Orlando Police Department alerted the community via social media that there was no evidence that a shooting had occurred in the area.