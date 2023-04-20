Floridians upset after test 'Emergency Alert' set off cell phones early Thursday morning

If you live in Florida, you were likely awakened by a loud emergency alert sent to your cell phone early Thursday morning.

The alert read: "TEST - This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required."

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is a national public warning system commonly used by state and local authorities to deliver important emergency information, such as weather and AMBER alerts, to affected communities, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In Florida, the EAS sends a test notification to Floridians' devices once a month at either 4:50 a.m. or 1:50 p.m., according to a schedule posted on the Florida Association of Broadcasters' website.

Thursday's emergency test alert was scheduled for 4:50 a.m., though many likely received it at 4:46 a.m. FOX 35 News is working to learn why the alerts are scheduled for those times.

Many Floridians shared their frustrations about the alert on social media: