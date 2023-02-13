Expand / Collapse search

Where does Super Bowl championship gear go after a team loses?

By Marissa Sarbak
PHOENIX - We know the Super Bowl LVII champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, but this is something people don’t often think about.

Super Bowl LVII champ is printed on T-shirts and other gear for both teams, so whichever team wins, those can immediately be sold to fans. But, what happens to the T-shirts that were printed that refer to the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl champs?

Romaine Seguin is the CEO of Good360. For the last nine football seasons, they've partnered with the NFL to make sure the merchandise that never made it to the shelves doesn't end up in a landfill.

"Whoever the NFL gives rights to for printing NFC and AFC championship jerseys, hats, all the merchandise that people love to get their hands on as soon as the whistle blows, well the gear is already made because you don’t know who’s going to win until the whistle blows," she explains.

Seguin explains further.

"We aggregate all the merchandise, and then we vet charities and nonprofits outside North America and South America. It goes across the pond," she said.

Good360 calls it repurposing for a good cause.

"There’s several different countries in the northeast and Africa, I technically don’t know, and I don’t want to know. I just know they’re in the greatest need," she said.

So, children in underserved countries might be wearing a T-shirt that says Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII champs.

"Put a hat on a child where the sun is beaming wherever they are, or a T-shirt on a child’s shoulders, so they’re not cold at night," Seguin said.

