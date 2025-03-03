Where is Sara Ebersole? Marion County woman missing for 2 years, what we know

Authorities are seeking information regarding the disappearance of a woman last seen in Marion County in 2023.

2 years later…still searching

What we know:

28-year-old Sara Ebersole was reported missing on March 3, 2023 by the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Two years later the Sheriff's Office is still trying to figure out where Ebersole is or what happened to her.

Sara Ebersole | CREDIT: Marion County Sheriff's Office

The hours before her disappearance

Timeline:

According to investigators, Ebersole was given a ride from a convenience store to a residence at 18080 North U.S. Highway 441 in Reddick on March 2, 2023.

She and James Robinson were dropped off at the home, where Robinson lived in one half of a subdivided residence. The other half was occupied by a couple, James Schaller and Teesha McDermitt.

At approximately 1:24 a.m. on March 3, Robinson began texting an individual identified as Morman, informing him that Ebersole was at his home.

During the conversation, Morman inquired if Ebersole would be interested in meeting him and asked if he could come to Robinson’s residence. Robinson agreed, and Morman arrived shortly thereafter in a blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

RELATED: Sara Ebersole: Few clues into missing Florida woman's whereabouts a year after disappearance

He left with Ebersole around 4:00 a.m.

Detective Ryan Stith, who is leading the investigation, has uncovered evidence suggesting that Morman and Ebersole were seen together at a 24-hour convenience store in northwest Marion County in the early hours of March 3.

Tyrone Morman | CREDIT: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Morman is considered a person of interest in the case but has declined to speak with detectives.

Help find Sara

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information about Morman’s whereabouts that morning or Ebersole’s disappearance to come forward.

Sara Ebersole | CREDIT: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (352) 732-9111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference case number 23-71.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: