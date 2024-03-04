Sara Ebersole: Few clues into missing Florida woman's whereabout a year after disappearance

One year after her disappearance, there are still no answers as to where missing Marion County woman Sara Ebersole could be.

Michele Tullis, Ebersole's sister, fears the case is going cold and is begging anyone with information to come forward.

Ebersole, 26, was last seen on March 3. Tullis was able to track down a timeline of her sister’s last known location using timestamped photos and information on her iCloud.

"If it hadn’t been for me, we wouldn’t even know what Sara was wearing that night," Tullis said.

Tullis said she spends about six hours daily tracking down leads and searching for answers to her sister’s whereabouts.

"I realized they couldn’t access those accounts without a warrant, and it was taking too long for them to get it. Each iCloud account took approximately a month to get into."

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Ebersole caught a ride with a man at a convenience store. The two traveled north on U.S. Highway 441 in Reddick. Detectives said Ebersole later left the house with another man, identified as Tyrone Morman.

Investigators said Morman lied about being with Ebersole that night and refused to give up his phone. He told investigators he had broken it and thrown it away. A warrant was obtained, and Morman’s phone was turned over. He was arrested in December for giving false information.

Morman is considered a person of interest in Ebersole’s case, but Tullis says it’s not adding up. She wants to see her sister’s phone records – which could pinpoint a location.

"There is no area to search… there is no gridline," Tullis said. "She’s probably been sitting in the Ocala/Lake Mary landfill this whole entire time."

Tullis said she believes her sister’s disappearance isn’t being taken seriously as Ebersole worked as an exotic dancer.

"I think her employment and what she did for employment, they just look at her poorly," Tullis said. "They were blind-sighted and didn’t take this case seriously, all because of her occupation. She wasn’t worthy to them."

If you have information that could help investigators with Ebersole’s case, call MCSO’s non-emergency number (352) 732-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference 2371 in your tip.

According to Tullis, a $4,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Ebersole’s location.