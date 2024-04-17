Where are the love bugs? Researchers stumped over significant decline of insects

Central Florida residents have noticed a significant decline in love bug sightings this spring, a departure from the usual nuisance these insects cause during their brief lifespan.

Love bugs, which typically live only three or four days, are known for their presence on cars and other surfaces. However, this season has been remarkably free of these flying insects.

Dr. Norman LeppLa, a professor at the University of Florida specializing in entomology, has been closely observing this trend.

"I'm interested in love bugs, and I'm not seeing very many on the front of cars," Dr. Leppla noted.

The reason behind this decline remains a mystery. Leppla speculates it could be due to various factors, such as pathogens, although he acknowledges the challenge of pinpointing the cause of a decline in insect populations.

Love bugs are classified as a nuisance rather than a significant threat. They primarily feed on nectar and do not pose a danger to humans.

While researchers focus more on pests that carry risks, Central Florida can enjoy a reprieve from love bug activity this spring. The season typically runs through May before resuming in August and September.