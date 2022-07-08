When is the next launch from Florida?

article

If you're thinking of heading out to Florida's Space Coast to watch a rocket launch this summer, here's what's planned for the month of July, according to SpaceLaunchSchedule.com.

Keep in mind that these launch dates are tentative and schedules are subject to change due to technical reasons, weather or any other factors that could affect liftoff.

DATE: July 13, 2022

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch with another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 8:00 p.m. ET

DATE: July 14, 2022

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Dragon CRS-2 SpX-25

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: 8:44 p.m. ET

DATE: July 30, 2022

VEHICLE: Astra Rocket 3

MISSION: Astra Space TROPICS-2

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 8 p.m. ET