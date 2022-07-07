SpaceX to launch next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida on Thursday

SpaceX will launch another batch of 53 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 9:11 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40. A backup opportunity is available on Friday, July 8 at 8:49 a.m. ET (12:49 UTC).

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and seven Starlink missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 2,400 Starlink satellites.

