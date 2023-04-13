When is the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival? Here are the dates to know

For foodies, late summer through early fall is arguably the best time to visit Walt Disney World Resort. Why? Because of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, of course!

Disney on Thursday announced that the 2023 festival will kick off on July 27 and run through Nov. 18. When it opens, the festival will feature 25 "Global Marketplaces" throughout EPCOT where guests can sample food inspired by cuisine from around the world. Additional kiosks will open over the course of the nearly four-month-long event, Disney said.

Disney also announced three activities that the whole family can enjoy throughout the festival, including:

Emile’s Fromage Montage, "a fun way to try tasty cheese dishes from around the world."

Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, "a Ratatouille -inspired adventure that’s très magnifique !" where guests search for Remy throughout World Showcase and the Global Marketplaces.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit arrives just in time for the Halloween season where guests can partake in a special pumpkin scavenger hunt from September 29 through October 31.

In addition to the food and family activities, the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare returns to the America Gardens Theatre. Details about this year's lineup of musicians are forthcoming, Disney said.

For more news and updates about the festival, visit TasteEPCOT.com