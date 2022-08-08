2022 Florida Primary: Early voting locations around Orlando
Early voting is set to begin in Central Florida beginning this week. Unlike Election Day, voters can cast their vote at one of the many early voting polling locations within their county.
See a county-by-county list of early voting locations below:
ORANGE COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 8 and will run through Aug. 21 daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will need to provide a photo and signature identification to cast their ballot at one of these early voting locations:
- Alafaya Library: 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
- South Creek Library: 1702 Deerfield Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32837
- Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703
- Southeast Library: 5575 S. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
- Chickasaw Library: 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando, FL 32825
- Southwest Library: 7255 Della Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
- Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando, FL 32810
- Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836
- Hiawassee Library: 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
- UCF - Live Oak Event Center: 4115 Pyxis Lane, Orlando, FL 32816
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex: 99 E. Marks Street, Orlando, FL 32803
- Washington Park Library: 5151 Raleigh Street, Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811
- Orange County National Golf Center: 16301 Phil Ritson Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- West Oaks Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee, FL 34761
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections: 119 W. Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
- Winter Garden Library: 805 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Winter Park Library: 1052 W. Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32789
- Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 8 and will run through Aug. 21 daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must present a current and valid signature and photo identification at any designated early voting site.
- 17th Street Civic Center: 3001 17th St, St Cloud, FL 34769
- Celebration Library: 305 Campus St, Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Gym and Aquatic Center: 625 Country Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Kissimmee Civic Center: 201 E Dakin Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741
- Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Rd, St. Cloud, FL 34771
- Osceola County Welcome Center: 4155 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741
- Robert Guevara Community Center: 501 Florida Pkwy, Kissimmee ,FL 34743
- Supervisor of Elections Main Office: 2509 E Irlo Bronson Mem Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744
- Tax Collector (Campbell City): 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34746
LAKE COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 11 and will run through Aug. 20 daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters will need to provide picture identification with them.
- Cagan Crossings Library: 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont, FL 34714
- Clermont Arts and Recreation Center: 3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont, FL 34711
- Cooper Memorial Library: 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711
- Eustis Service Center: 301 W Ward Ave, Eustis, FL 32726
- Lady Lake Community Building: 237 W Guava St, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- Lake County Agriculture Center: 1951 Woodlea Rd, Tavares, FL 32778
- Minneola City Hall: 800 US-27, Minneola, FL 34715
- Sorrento Early Voting Site: 31340 County Road 437 Sorrento FL 32776-8137
- Southside Umatilla Community Center: 17107 Ball Park Rd, Umatilla, FL 32784
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 1898 E Burleigh Blvd, Tavares FL 32778
- Venetian Center: 1 Dozier Cir, Leesburg, FL 34748
- W.T. Bland Public Library: 1995 N Donnelly St, Mt Dora, FL 32757
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 13 and will run through Aug. 20 daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Supervisor of Elections: 1500 East Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
- Wekiva Library: 245 N Hunt Club Blvd, Longwood, FL
- Casselberry Library: 215 N Oxford Rd, Casselberry, FL
- Lake Mary Library: 580 Green Way Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL
- Oviedo Aquatic Center: 148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo, FL
- Oviedo Library: 310 Division St, Oviedo, FL
- Sanford Library: 150 N Palmetto Ave, Sanford, FL
SUMTER COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 13 and will run through Aug. 20 daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters must bring a current and valid photo ID with signature.
- Bushnell Elections Annex: 316 East Anderson Avenue, Bushnell
- Villages Sumter County Service Center: 7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood
- Laurel Manor Recreation Center: 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages
- Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center: 808 San Marino Drive, The Villages
- Allamanda Recreation Center:1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages
- Rohan Recreation Center: 850 Kristine Way, The Villages
- Everglades Recreation Center: 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 13 and will run through Aug. 20 daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Center at Deltona: 640 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725
- Ormond Beach Regional Library: 30 S Beach St, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Midtown Cultural & Education Center: 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Daytona Beach Regional Library: 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Port Orange Regional Library: 1005 City Center Cir, Port Orange, FL 32129
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library: 1001 S Dixie Fwy, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 1750 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720
BREVARD COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 13 and will run through Aug. 20 (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday- Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Titusville Public Library: 2121 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL 32780
- Walter Butler Community Center: 4201 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL 32927
- Kiawanis Island Park Gymnasium: 951 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center: 415 Stone St, Cocoa, FL 32922
- Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Melbourne, FL 32940
- David R. Schechter Community Center: 1089 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
- Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne, FL 32904
- Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905
- Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907
FLAGLER COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 13 and will run through Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office: 1769 E. Moody Boulevard Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell, FL 32110
- Flagler County Public Library: 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Palm Coast Community Center: 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Flagler Beach United Methodist Church: 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
MARION COUNTY
Early voting begins Aug. 13 and will run through Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marion County Election Center: 981 NE 16th ST Ocala FL 34470
- Belleview Public Library: 13145 SE County Hwy 484, Belleview, FL 34420
- Deputy Brian Litz Building: 9048 SW State Rd 200, Ocala, FL 34481
- Dunnellon Public Library: 20351 Robinson Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34431
- Forest Public Library: 905 S HWY, Ocklawaha, County Rd 314 A, Ocklawaha, FL
- Mulberry Center: 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages FL 32162
- Reddick Community Center: 4345 NW 152nd St, Reddick, FL 32686
- Silver Springs Shores Community Center: 590 Silver Rd, Ocala, FL 34472