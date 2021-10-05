"Wheel" Deals: Costumed kids under 12 can ride for free at ICON Park

article

There's a ghoulishly good deal going on right now for families at ICON Park in Orlando.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, ICON Park is offering complimentary tickets to The Wheel for kids age 12 and under. However, they must be dressed up in Halloween costumes to get the deal. Family members riding along can get 50 percent off up to four tickets.

(ICON Park)

Families can also enjoy a Halloween-inspired playlist that will play inside each of the private capsules on the 400-foot observation wheel.

Also, to get people in the spooky spirit, a free light show will also take place on The Lawn each night, with a show at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and shows at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.