Whataburger sets opening date for Orlando location

The Brief Whataburger, the Texas-based burger chain, is opening a new location in Orlando. The restaurant, located on East Colonial Drive, will officially open to the public on Aug. 6. Whataburger previously had several locations in Central Florida before closing the restaurants due to poor performance.



Whataburger, the Texas-based fast food chain, has set an opening date for its new Orlando location.

The restaurant, located at 12305 East Colonial Drive, will officially open to the public on Aug. 6, the company announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The Orlando location will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering both dine-in and drive-thru service.

In the coming weeks, customers will be able to order through the Whataburger app and website, the company said.

Known for its distinct white and orange color scheme, Whataburger will offer a "made-to-order" menu with customizable burgers, breakfast, shakes and desserts.

Whataburger previously had several locations across Central Florida, including Winter Park and Melbourne. The company left the market in 2009 due to poor performance.

Whataburger is opening a new location in Orlando. (Credit: Whataburger)

Grand opening celebration

Whataburger will begin serving customers at 11 a.m. on opening day.

In celebration of the grand opening, the restaurant will offer giveaways and other festivities.

The first two people in line at the restaurant, as well as the first two cars in line in the drive-thru will receive Whataburger free for a year.

Whataburger will also give the first 80 people in line and the first 20 cars in the drive-thru exclusive merchandise, while supplies last.

The restaurant will also be giving out samples of select menu items, including its new Summer Peach Whatafresher, to people waiting in line.

Whataburger expanding across Florida

The Orlando location is the fourth one to open in Central Florida this year. The company opened three in the Tampa Bay area in the spring. Two new locations are planned for the Fort Myers area this fall as Whataburger continues its expansion across Florida.

Whataburger started in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.

Since then, the San Antonio-based chain has expanded to more than 1,000 restaurants across 17 states.