What you can save during Florida's tax-free week

As millions of Floridians plan their vacations for the holiday weekend, they will be greeted with a tax-free week on some items.

People can expect sales tax to be lifted on items like sunscreen, surfboards, tents and more as part of "Freedom Week".

In a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, qualifying recreational, outdoor, entertainment, and cultural items and events are exempt from tax. It is expected to provide $70.6 million in tax relief.

"In Florida, we are going to support our residents and help them afford the goods that they need. Florida has been fiscally responsible, so we are in a good position to provide meaningful relief for families, right now." said DeSantis as he signed the bill into law.

The 2022 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday begins July 1 and will extend through July 7.

Sales tax will be lifted on the following:

Fishing supplies:

The first $5 of the sales price of bait or fishing tackle if sold individually or the first $10 if sold as a set.

The first $30 of the sales price of fishing tackle boxes or bags.

The first $75 of the sales price of robs and reels if sold individually or the first $150 if sold as a set.

Camping supplies

The first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns and flashlights.

The first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, camping stoves, portable hammocks, and collapsible camping chairs.

The first $200 of the sales price of tents.

Sports equipment

Any item used in individual or team sports selling for $40 or less. Does not include clothing and footwear.

Boating and water activity supplies

The first $25 of the sales price of snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.

The first $50 of the sales price of safety flares.

The first $75 of the sales price of life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars.

The first $150 of the sales price of water skis, knee-boards, wake-boards, recreational inflatable water tubes or floats.

The first $300 of the sales price of paddle boards and surfboards.

The first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks.

Pool supplies

The first $100 of the sales price of pool and spa replacement parts, netting, filters, covers and lights.

The first $150 of the sales price of residential pool and spa chemicals.

General outdoor supplies

The first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen and insect repellent.

The first $30 of the sales price of water bottles.

The first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs and bicycle helmets.

The first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses.

The first $200 of the sales price of binoculars.

The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles.

