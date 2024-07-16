What part of Florida gets hit by hurricanes the most?

Each year, Florida faces the persistent threat of hurricanes.

At least 40% of hurricanes that strike the U.S. make landfall in the Sunshine State, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and 60% of major US hurricanes (Category 3 and above) hit Florida or Texas.

While no part of Florida is safe from hurricanes, some areas see fewer strikes.

Storm data collected from 1851 to 2022 shows that Northwest Florida – the Panhandle and the Big Bend – has experienced the most direct hurricane hits, with 66 making landfall in the region, including 14 major hurricanes, according to NOAA.

It's likely due to the area bordering the Gulf of Mexico, which consists of warm waters that can fuel hurricanes.

Southwest Florida, which comprises Fort Myers, Sarasota, Port Charlotte and Naples, is the second most prone to hurricane strikes, with 51 making landfall. Seventeen of those were major hurricanes.

Like Northwest Florida, the Southwest has a higher likelihood of hurricane strikes due to the region being situated along the Gulf coast.

Historically, Northeast Florida – which includes Jacksonville and St. Augustine – has had fewer landfalling storms. Officials believe it's because of its location along the Atlantic coast where prevailing winds typically steer hurricanes clear of the area.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane and major hurricane: What's the difference?

A hurricane refers to a system with life-threatening winds of 74 mph or higher.

Hurricanes are given a 1 to 5 category (often abbreviated as Cat.) rating based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which the NHC said estimates potential property damage. The category increases as a storm strengthens up the scale.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

Cat. 1 : Sustained winds of 74-95 mph

Cat. 2 : Sustained winds of 96-110 mph

Cat. 3 : Sustained winds of 111-129 mph

Cat. 4 : Sustained winds of 130-156 mph

Cat. 5: Sustained winds of 157 mph or higher

If a hurricane receives a rating of Category 3, 4 or 5, it is considered a major hurricane.

"Major hurricanes can cause devastating to catastrophic wind damage and significant loss of life simply due to the strength of their winds," the NHC website states. "Hurricanes of all categories can produce deadly storm surge, rain-induced floods, and tornadoes. These hazards require people to take protective action, including evacuating from areas vulnerable to storm surge."

How to prepare for hurricane season in Florida

Being prepared can include a multitude of things, like stocking up on supplies, knowing when you should evacuate, determining if there is a flood risk where you live and having a conversation with your insurance company to have adequate wind and flood protection.

Do you have an emergency kit or an emergency plan ready? Have you double-checked supplies, batteries, or anything you'd need should the power go out for a couple of days or if you need to evacuate?

Do you know your evacuation zone? Do you know the flood risk for where you live?

Have you talked with your insurance company to make sure you're protected? Ask the professional about wind coverage and flood coverage.

