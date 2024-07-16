TIMELINE: Storms could bring Central Florida torrential rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts

Storms will develop after 2 p.m. in Central Florida on Tuesday, with pockets of torrential rain yielding 2"-4" of rain with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and a few wind gusts past 50 mph.

The highest rain chances will happen right around the time of the evening commute but will dissipate by dinnertime for a quiet evening.

Temperatures continue to be hotter than normal, with 94-95° and a heat index of 106-108°.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

On Wednesday, slightly drier air arrives and will be with us through Thursday, representing a break in the "likely" daily afternoon storm chances, allowing for only a few isolated storms.

The respite is brief, as a slug of tropical air moves in for the weekend, resulting in likely storm chances for both Saturday and Sunday with upwards of 6" of rain in some storms, along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Tracking the Tropics

The tropics remain quiet, but with each passing week of no activity to diffuse the energy in our oceans, those waters become even warmer, setting the stage for even stronger and frequent hurricanes as we approach the peak of the season in late August through mid-September.

In the near-term, we're likely to see activity ramping up by the 2nd week of August, but potentially no sooner.