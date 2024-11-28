What Central Florida grocery stores are open Thanksgiving Day?

article

Thanksgiving is here, and holiday meal preparations have begun, but where can you grab those last minute missing ingredients?

Here are the grocery stores that will and won't be open in Central Florida this Thanksgiving.

Will Publix be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Publix will not be open on Thanksgiving.

It is one of three holidays where the stores are completely closed for employees to enjoy the holiday.

Will Walmart be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Walmart will not be open on Thanksgiving.

The stores will reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Will Target be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Target will not be open on Thanksgiving.

This is the fifth year in a row that the stores will be closed for the holiday.

Will Whole Foods be open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, most Whole Foods will be open on Thanksgiving.

"Many of our stores are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," the Whole Foods website says.

Some Central Florida Whole Foods and their Thanksgiving hours:

8003 Turkey Lake Rd, Phillips Crossing, Orlando, FL 32819 | 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1030 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 | 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

305 E Altamonte Dr, Ste 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 | 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Will Winn-Dixie be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Winn-Dixie will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Will Fresh Market be open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Fresh Market will be open on Thanksgiving.

Some Central Florida Fresh Market locations and their Thanksgiving hours:

3775 Lake Emma Rd, Lake Mary, FL | 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

5000 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819 | 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1500 N Mills AveOrlando, FL 32803 | 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Will Aldi be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Aldi will not be open on Thanksgiving.

"Aldi stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day," according to the stores website.

Will Trader Joe's be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Trader Joe's will not be open on Thanksgiving.

They will reopen on Black Friday.

Will Costco be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Costco warehouses will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Although not grocery stores, these stores may have what you need and will be open on Thanksgiving: