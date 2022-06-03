Westbound lanes of I-4 reopen after crash near Osceola-Polk county line





The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle crash near the Osceola-Polk county line late Friday evening, with injuries reported. A live traffic camera of where the crash occurred can be viewed in the video player above.

The crash caused the closure of all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 at the interchange with State Road 429 (Western Beltway) just south of Walt Disney World Resort. Traffic was backed up to the I-4 interchange with U.S. Highway 192 shortly before midnight while troopers investigated and crews worked to clear the roadway. Most lanes were reopened by 11:40 p.m.