Florida triathlete remains hospitalized weeks after being struck by hit-and-run driver

On November 15, Gabbi Suver, 35, was training for her next Iron Man.

The last thing Suver remembers is cycling down County Road 455 in Lake County. The next thing she knew, she woke up in the hospital.

What they're saying:

Suver has a long list of injuries including broken ribs, fractured vertebrae, and a serious concussion.

"It's definitely been the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my life," Suver said.

"I was told that I was hit by a vehicle, and they just kept going. They didn't stop, they didn't even try to stop, no skid marks on the road, they didn't even try to move over, they just kept going and left me there."

Suver has been in the hospital since the crash.

Road to recovery

Surver said she was recently moved to a rehabilitation hospital. The goal is to get her good enough to go home before Christmas.

"I was told by all of the doctors that they're extremely surprised that I’m not paralyzed," Suver said.

As for getting back on a bicycle, Suver said she is not sure if she ever will."I do want to get back to my sport and my passion, but i am afraid to ride outside now," said Suver. "This has definitely changed things."

The message

Why you should care:

Fellow cyclists Felipe Andres Monsalve and Hernando Angel were angry to hear about Suver’s incident.

"Every time a cyclist gets hit, you — we — take it as a community," Monsalve said. "It's brutal; it's difficult."

Just last year, Angel was hit by a driver. He was riding with two other cyclists who were also hit. The trio sustained serious injuries. Fortunately, all survived.

"When I opened [my] eyes, I’m never going to forget that sensation – that is looking at the beautiful Florida blue sky and I said, ‘I made it, I’m alive,’" said Angel when FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie spoke with him after the crash.

Now, Angel, Monsalve and Suver are using this incident to remind motorists to pay attention on the roads.

"We have to share the road," Monsalve said. "Many roads are for cyclists, for vehicles and for pedestrians. It's better to lose one minute of your life than losing your life in one minute."

They are calling for more education on road laws, as well as stronger enforcement for distracted drivers.

"Get some fines – strong fines, you know, money-wise to people who is actually texting and driving," Angel said.

The driver responsible

What you can do:

The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the driver responsible. Suver said investigators could be close to making an arrest.

"They have it narrowed down to a couple vehicles that they're that they're looking for," Surver said. "That they either one of them did it or are witnesses."

If you have any info that could help, contact the FHP.