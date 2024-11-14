West Melbourne City Council race could come down to coin toss because of tie

A coin toss could decide who wins the West Melbourne City Council race.

This week, FOX 35 News told you about how two votes were separating candidates Stephen Phrampus and Adam Gaffney. Brevard County’s Supervisor of Elections did a recount this week, and those results brought them to a tie.

The elections board will meet at the ballot office on Friday at 2 p.m. to settle the matter. Officials are waiting to see if any overseas ballots still come in. If the votes are still tied after Friday’s count, a game of chance will make the final call. This means a nickel or dime could decide who will earn a seat on the West Melbourne City Council.

"Whatever the results are, whatever the people wanted, I’m there," said candidate Stephen Phrampus.

"The voice of the people will be the voice," said candidate Adam Gaffney.

MORE STORIES:

The public split 50-50 on Phrampus and Gaffney. Unofficial election results showed both earned 12.6% of the total vote or 4,994 votes.

"I was very shocked," said Phrampus.

"I mean who can predict that?," echoed Gaffney.

It’s not common, but election experts say it happens more than people think.

"Every election cycle, it seems somewhere in America, there’s a local government that ends up in a tie," said UCF School of Politics Assistant School Director, Aubrey Jewett.

West Melbourne’s city charter says if there’s a tie, the winner will be chosen by lot. Jewett says that could mean "drawing cards, flipping a coin, picking ping pong balls."

Whatever happens, the candidates say their election proves how casting your ballot can really make all the difference.

"This is a prime example of how our democracy works," concluded Phrampus.

"Every vote truly matters," said Gaffney.

Professor Jewett says while these chance games are pretty common when it comes to ties in government, other ways to settle this issue is with a runoff election or a governor appointing someone to the position.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: