'We're not done': Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise over $20M for Ukraine in a week

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said their campaign has raised more than $20 million in less than a week for Kunis’ native country of Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.

"But we’re not done," Kutcher said in an update posted Thursday to Instagram. "Our goal is $30 [million] and we’re gonna get there."

The couple and "That '70s Show" stars announced their intent last week to raise donations via GoFundMe and vowed to match another $3 million. The money will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org — two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate assistance to help Ukrainian refugees.

The war, now in its third week, has forced more than 2.3 million people to flee Ukraine as others try to seek refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters amid Russia’s military assault on major cities.

"But we do want to say thank you to the 56,000 of you who were able to donate and supported us. Whether it was the $5, $10, $1,000, whatever it was, means so much to us because it does bring in a community and a sense of belonging and an ability to help," Kunis said in the video update.

FILE IMAGE - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kutcher noted how Flexport, which is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, is already "delivering humanitarian aid" to non-governmental organizations.

And Airbnb, which is offering free, short-term housing to fleeing Ukrainians, "is already taking in refugees," he added.

"There have been over 1 million children — this is just children — that are in refugee status right now," Kutcher said, who shares two children with Kunis. "Every bit we can do helps and we appreciate you."

When announcing the "Stand with Ukraine" campaign, Kunis proudly spoke about her Ukrainian heritage.

"I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. I came to America in 1991. I have always considered myself American, a proud American, I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," Kunis said.

"And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," Kutcher added.

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," the "Bad Moms" actress added.

