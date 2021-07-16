Weekend fun guide: Swimming with sharks; EPCOT Food and Wine Festival begins

article

If you want to get out and enjoy the Florida summer this weekend, there are a few things happening you may want to check out.

EPCOT INTERNATIONAL FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

The annual event allows parkgoers to sip and indulge in tasty treats across six continents. The event goes through Nov. 20, offering more than 20 festival-exclusive global marketplaces opening this week and there will be even more coming in the fall. You can check out the menus HERE.

Disney Parks Blog

SWIMMING WITH SHARKS AT DISCOVERY COVE

July is shark month and if you want to celebrate, you can safely swim with sharks at Discovery Cove in Orlando! Check out FOX 35 David Martin's report from Good Day Orlando.

FREE CONCERT FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

If you work in healthcare, Flo Rida and Shaggy are holding a free concert at Hard Rock Live to celebrate all of your efforts during the pandemic. The concert is this Saturday, July 17. You must have entered your information to get the tickets.

Check out Shaggy's appearance on Good Day Orlando on Friday.

#FREEBRITNEY DANCE PARTY

In honor of the #freebritney movement, a dance party is being held on Friday at Neon Beach in Orlando. There will be a costume contest and giveaways. Doors open at 8:30. You can find more information HERE.

