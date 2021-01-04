Wedgefield neighbors concerned over alleged target practice in neighborhood

An Orange County neighborhood is on edge after stray bullets were fired. One bullet hit a home and shattered the window of an SUV inside a garage. They believe it could have been from target practice.

"I saw the hole and immediately came to recognize that was a bullet hole."

Marvin Moreno says someone in his neighborhood could have been killed after a gunshot hit his home.

Orange County deputies are investigating.

Marvin says the bullet went through his garage door, shattered his SUV window and was lodged in the headrest of his vehicle.

Marvin was away at the time, but his neighbor, Darrell Pierce, heard it all go down as he was outside with his 10-year-old granddaughter.

"It was real distinct. You could tell it was 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.'"

Neighbors say gunfire is ongoing in this Wedgefield neighborhood. They believe someone is having target practice in their yard.

"I’m not real happy with all the shooting out here. We hear target shooting in the back all the time. There’s a wooded area out that way."

Marvin said, "The statute says you cannot be firing arms on your property if you're within a certain distance of residential, other houses, without the proper backstop."

Marvin and another neighbor, who are engineers, even tried figuring out the path of the bullet.

"We're able to determine that the bullet came from in between the houses."

But with a canal and wooded area behind the homes, they hope deputies can determine where the alleged target practice is taking place.

"What I want to happen is for this to stop."

Marvin says he hears gunfire during the week at all hours of the day and night.

"I am a concealed carry owner of a gun, but I wouldn’t ever shoot in a residential area. I’d go to a gun range."

Deputies are investigating, trying to find out where those shots came from.