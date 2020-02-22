'We lost everything': Popular Orlando radio DJ Johnny Magic loses home in fire

article

Johnny Magic, the well-known radio DJ on XL 106.7 in Orlando, lost his home in a fire on Friday.

Orange County Fire Rescue went to the home on French Oak Drive and saw flames and smoke coming through the roof. Magic and his family made it out safe.

Magic posted about the fire on his Facebook page saying he lost everything.

"Last night I lost my home to a fire. Alex, the dogs and myself are fine. That’s all that matters," he wrote. "Everything else can be replaced. Unfortunately, we lost everything but we will rebuild. I have to thank my amazing neighbors, the Orange County fire department and friends. Through all of this, I still feel truly blessed! Keep us in your prayers."

Magic has been the long-time host of "Johnny's House" on XL 106.7.

His co-workers, Brian Grimes and Sondra Rae, have started a GoFundMe to help pay for rebuilding costs. The community has been offering an outpouring of support, raising over $11,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

"He's distraught," said his attorney Mark NeJame. "But he's so appreciative of the outpouring of support that's already come from the public. He's just touched beyond words."

