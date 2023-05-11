‘We appreciate it’: BPS employees receiving pay boosts thanks to millage tax

Part of homeowner’s property taxes will soon be going to Brevard Public School employees.

A majority of voters approved the millage tax back in November. Now, the district says the money will go to help recruit and retain staff on top of technology and student program initiatives.

"Florida still remains 48th in the nation for average teacher pay," said Anthony Colucci who’s the president of Brevard’s Federation of Teachers.

He’s thrilled public educators and employees will see a boost amid Florida’s low-ranking statistic when it comes to teacher pay. Brevard County homeowners are playing a part in boosting teachers’ and support staff’s paychecks.

"All of our employees based on their years of service are allocated a share of that pie," said Sue Hann who’s the acting superintendent of Brevard School District. School district employees who qualify will get a pay raise in 20 payments sent throughout the year.

For example, a teacher with 10 years of service will get a bump of $3,395.01 in millage compensation in 2023-2024. Fifteen years of service equal $5,432.01 in additional payment.

It’s a move teachers have been asking for as the district deals with staffing shortages leading into summer vacation."My pay is just barely above what a beginning teacher is getting, and that’s not right," said Pam Brockmeyer who’s a BPS veteran teacher.

The goal of the increase is to retain veteran teachers and provide new opportunities for incoming employees.

"The district as a whole from bottom up is going to feel this, and we appreciate it," said Leslie Lawter who’s the co-chair of the Local 1010 Union which represents service staff in the district.

The first payments are set to go out on August 31, and the increases will last for four years unless extended again by voters.