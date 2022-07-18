Wawa celebrates 10 years in Florida with free hot coffee, fountain drinks on July 18

article

Did you know the first Wawa store in Florida opened in Orlando on July 18, 2012? To celebrate 10 years of being in the state of Florida, Wawa is offering customers free any-size hot coffee and fountain drinks at all of its Florida stores on Monday, July 18, the company said in a news release.

The company has also launched the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund, which will feature $100,000 in donations to be spread across 1,000 local nonprofits in areas surrounding health, hunger, and everyday heroes.

Grants will vary between $1,000 to $2,500. Nonprofits can apply at thewawafoundation.org by Aug. 31, 2022.

"We’re thrilled to offer all Florida customers free coffee on July 18 and celebrate that with the launch of the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund to support all the nonprofit organizations that give back to our communities in countless ways, every day. Cheers to 10 years in the Sunshine State and to many more decades of growth and fulfilling lives in Florida," d Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO, said in a statement.

Wawa plans to open its 250th store in the Sunshine State in the fall and will employ more than 10,000 associates by year end, according to a news release.