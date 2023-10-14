Watch the partial solar eclipse 'Ring of Fire' from Florida today

Watch the eclipse live below

A rare partial solar eclipse will be visible from Florida skies Saturday afternoon.

The moon will not cover the sun during a ring of fire eclipse, but you will still want to grab a pair of Eclipse glasses if you plan on watching.

Where and when to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse in Florida?

The annular solar eclipse will travel a direct path from Oregon to Texas. This means that Orlando will get about a 60% eclipse, according to the Orlando Science Center.

The eclipse will begin at 11:52 a.m. It will peak at 1:26 p.m. and end at 3:02 p.m.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible from anywhere in Florida.

How to safely watch the solar eclipse

You never want to look directly at the sun during an eclipse without eye protection. That includes looking at the sun through a camera lens, binoculars or telescope without a special-purpose solar filter, according to NASA. Looking at an annular solar eclipse without proper eyewear could instantly cause severe eye injuries.

To look at a partial or annular solar eclipse, you must do so with safe solar viewing glasses or eclipse glasses. These are not regular sunglasses, no matter how dark they are, NASA said.