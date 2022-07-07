WATCH: Tasmanian devil refuses to give phone back that fell into enclosure

This little Tasmanian devil isn't giving up its new toy!

Video shows the animal refusing to let go of a phone after it was accidentally dropped into its enclosure at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary in Hobart, Tasmania last month.

In the video by Instagram user Carmel Gledhill, devil Kallie can be seen running out of reach with the phone in its mouth every time the sanctuary volunteer tries to come closer.

"This mobile phone was saved thankfully, but it really was a miracle that it survived the jaws of a Tasmanian devil," Gledhill told Storyful.

She published additional photographs showing the phone post-rescue, bearing teeth marks both on the screen and on the shell.